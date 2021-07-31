STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nine-yr-old girl sets up library for cancer patients at Hyderabad hospital, receives praise from Police

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar was all praise for her and appreciated Akarshana for collecting over a 1,000 books to set up a library at the MNJ Cancer Institute.

Published: 31st July 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar with Akarshana Satish

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Reading may be becoming a rare habit among kids these days, but for nine-year-old Akarshana Satish it is an integral part of her life. 

It was her dream to set up a library for the children at the institute in order to take their mind off their excruciating treatment cycles. For this, Akarshana collected 1,036 books, including storybooks in Telugu, English and Hindi, and a few colouring books, from her friends and family over the last one year. 

The officials at the institute also encouraged the initiative by converting a play area into the library. 
Anjani Kumar appreciated Akarshana’s effort and awarded her with a memento.

