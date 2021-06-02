STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Punjab teacher tutoring 3,500 students across India and abroad online free of cost 

Sanjeev Kumar is conducting classes of 3,500 students of Class VIII to XII mainly from Tamil Nadu, Kerela, and Jammu and Kashmir. 

Published: 02nd June 2021 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjeev Kumar is a government school teacher from Bathinda. (Photo | EPS)

By Harpeet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A student from Chennai, another one from Mysore, then Kochi, Mumbai, Panaji, and Indore -- all are attending free online classes on trigonometry and algebra from Sanjeev Kumar, a government school teacher from Bathinda. 

He is conducting classes of 3,500 students of Class VIII to XII mainly from Tamil Nadu, Kerela, and Jammu and Kashmir. Also, more than 80 students from Kenya, UAE, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia have joined his classes.

The 43-Year old Sanjeev Kumar, who has more than 18 years of experience, says, "Since last week of March 2020, I'am conducting free online classes of mathematics for students of Class VIII to XI as then I had ample time due to lockdown. The students are from various parts of the country. I conucted the first class on March 29, 2020 with just 50 students. The next day, I got 350 messages. Within 10 days, there were 600 to 700 students."

"Till March 31, 2021, I had 2,500 students. About 700 of them left as most of them were of Class XII and they had completed their studies. We were left with 1,800 students and in April, another batch of 1,700 students joined. Now we have more than 3,500 students. The maximum students are from Kerela, Tamil
Nadu, and Jammu and Kashmir. We have got many requests from Telengana too. Also, more than 80 students from UAE, Saudi Arbia, Kenya, and Malaysia also joined," he says.

"As number of students grew, we purchased a zoon business plan and decided to teach students class wise. We gave them codes as per their class and just 10 minutes prior to the class, we send them the password to join the classes on zoom. Many parents too started attending the classes to see the performance of their children. 

"There are five classes daily for one hour each. I take two special extra classes per week for the students of Kenya and UAE to clear their doubts and also twice a week classes to prepare students for National Talent Search Examination (NTSE)," he says.

Kumar, who had also invited 15 noted doctors, educationists and actors to give lectures, says, "From this session, I have started taking one-hour online live
tests of students after teaching a chapter and give the students feedback on their performance. We select the topper of the test and courier the gift the child a subject-related book worth Rs 500."

Kumar's wife, also a teacher, sends notes to all children.

Adarsh of Class IX, who studies in Saudi Arabia, says, "His classes has helped me a lot. He taught me the headrest topics in the easiest way in limited time."

"The classes are wonderful and understandable as all your doubts are cleared in no time. I hope, the classes continue," says Bhavneet Kaur from Malaysia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjeev Kumar Sanjeev Kumar online classes Math teacher algebra teacher online classes
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp