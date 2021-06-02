Punjab teacher tutoring 3,500 students across India and abroad online free of cost 

Harpeet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A student from Chennai, another one from Mysore, then Kochi, Mumbai, Panaji, and Indore -- all are attending free online classes on trigonometry and algebra from Sanjeev Kumar, a government school teacher from Bathinda.

He is conducting classes of 3,500 students of Class VIII to XII mainly from Tamil Nadu, Kerela, and Jammu and Kashmir. Also, more than 80 students from Kenya, UAE, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia have joined his classes.

The 43-Year old Sanjeev Kumar, who has more than 18 years of experience, says, "Since last week of March 2020, I'am conducting free online classes of mathematics for students of Class VIII to XI as then I had ample time due to lockdown. The students are from various parts of the country. I conucted the first class on March 29, 2020 with just 50 students. The next day, I got 350 messages. Within 10 days, there were 600 to 700 students."

"Till March 31, 2021, I had 2,500 students. About 700 of them left as most of them were of Class XII and they had completed their studies. We were left with 1,800 students and in April, another batch of 1,700 students joined. Now we have more than 3,500 students. The maximum students are from Kerela, Tamil

Nadu, and Jammu and Kashmir. We have got many requests from Telengana too. Also, more than 80 students from UAE, Saudi Arbia, Kenya, and Malaysia also joined," he says.

"As number of students grew, we purchased a zoon business plan and decided to teach students class wise. We gave them codes as per their class and just 10 minutes prior to the class, we send them the password to join the classes on zoom. Many parents too started attending the classes to see the performance of their children.

"There are five classes daily for one hour each. I take two special extra classes per week for the students of Kenya and UAE to clear their doubts and also twice a week classes to prepare students for National Talent Search Examination (NTSE)," he says.

Kumar, who had also invited 15 noted doctors, educationists and actors to give lectures, says, "From this session, I have started taking one-hour online live

tests of students after teaching a chapter and give the students feedback on their performance. We select the topper of the test and courier the gift the child a subject-related book worth Rs 500."

Kumar's wife, also a teacher, sends notes to all children.

Adarsh of Class IX, who studies in Saudi Arabia, says, "His classes has helped me a lot. He taught me the headrest topics in the easiest way in limited time."

"The classes are wonderful and understandable as all your doubts are cleared in no time. I hope, the classes continue," says Bhavneet Kaur from Malaysia.