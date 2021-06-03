STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
37-year-old Bengaluru man’s kidney and liver save two people

Published: 03rd June 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 37-year-old Bengaluru man, who was admitted to hospital due to prolonged illness and lost his life on April 14, donated his kidneys and liver to two patients. One beneficiary was a 61-year-old man from Trivandrum, Kerala, who was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and liver tumour about a year ago, and had listed his name for organ transplant.

During admission, the patient was suffering from high BP, abdominal distension and showed severe symptoms of jaundice, and went through several rounds of tests. Doctors learned that the patient was also suffering from portal vein thrombosis.

“As the patient’s condition was critical, doctors performed the surgery on April 16, the day of admission, with utmost care. During the surgery, along with liver transplant, medical experts replaced his damaged portal vein with a new vein harvested from the donor, so the liver could get good blood supply. The surgery lasted nine hours,” said a statement from BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital.

The other beneficiary was a 66-year-old man who was suffering from a chronic kidney ailment for a few years. He had a history of comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension and coronary artery disease, which made the surgery more challenging. He was on maintenance dialysis thrice a week since 2015, and registered for a cadaver donor. The surgery lasted four hours.

Dr Venugopal, Senior Consultant and HOD, Department of HPB and liver transplantation, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital said, “The patients listed for organ transplant are vulnerable to Covid as their immunity is compromised.”

On the kidney recipient, Dr Narendra S, Senior Consultant, Chief Transplant Surgeon, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital said, “The surgical and nursing team took all precautionary measures to avoid Covid and post-transplant infection, and were successful.”

