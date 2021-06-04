70-year-old woman from Mandya donates for Covid patients from her widow pension

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: In a heartening gesture, a 70-year-old grandmother donated her savings from her widow pension for the Covid Care Centre in K R Pet taluk of Mandya district. Shardamma, from Heeralahalli, handed over Rs 10,000 to tahsildar Shivamurthy, with instructions to provide snacks to those in isolation, at the Covid Care Centre. This gesture has become the talk of the town, and been appreciated by officials and fellow villagers.

This is not Shardamma’s first gesture of generosity. When the first Covid-19 wave had started hitting the district, she had quietly handed over Rs 10,000 to Shivamurthy, and appealed to him to provide biscuits and juice to those admitted in the Covid Care Centre in Hosaholalu and Shettynayanakana Koppalu. She brought snacks and juice bottles and handed them over to the officers to be distributed among the 200 people in the centre, wished them a speedy recovery and prayed for their health.

Shardamma said that right from childhood, her parents had taught her to help people in trouble. “I have tried to follow in the footsteps of my parents, and only love and service can win the hearts of the people,” the septuagenarian told The New Indian Express.The tahsildar lauded Shardamma for her service and for sharing her savings from the widow pension. He said that she is a role model, and appealed to the public to chip in with generous donations and join hands to fight Covid. He appealed to the people to follow the advisory issued by the government to break the Covid chain.