STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

99-year-old from Bengaluru fights off Covid bravely with tube in his chest

Basavaiah, a resident of Kumara Park West, developed severe breathlessness and was tested positive in early May. He was diagnosed with pneumothorax.

Published: 06th June 2021 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

99-year-old Basavaiah with the team of doctors

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Covid-19 second wave has targeted the younger population and claimed many lives, here is 99-year-old  Basavaiah from Bengaluru, who had a tube inserted in his chest for 10 days, was discharged recently after being admitted in the hospital for 21 days.

Basavaiah, a resident of Kumara Park West, developed severe breathlessness and was tested positive in early May. He was diagnosed with pneumothorax. When doctors examined him further, they found he had a perforation (hole) in the wall of part of the gastrointestinal tract, which was further deteriorating his condition.

A surgery had to be performed. But since he was on oxygen, the team decided to handle the case through medication. “The first three days we focused on the abdominal problem through conservative management, and the patient started feeling better,” said Dr N Gnani, Intensivist, Suguna Hospital, Rajajinagar. 

But after a week, his breathlessness became severe and a repeat CT scan showed pneumothorax – the collection of air between the lungs and ribcage -- on the right side. “We inserted a tube into the chest to drain out the air and we kept it for 10 days. It is very difficult for a patient of this age. Surprisingly, he took the entire procedure, called intercostal drainage, positively and even recovered well,” he said. 

Dr YA Suresh, Physician at Suguna Hospital, said, “The patient even had electrolyte disturbances like 
low potassium and low sodium which was addressed. The intercostal drainage cannot be handled by even 60-year-olds, but he took it all and returned healthy.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru COVID 19
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp