99-year-old from Bengaluru fights off Covid bravely with tube in his chest

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Covid-19 second wave has targeted the younger population and claimed many lives, here is 99-year-old Basavaiah from Bengaluru, who had a tube inserted in his chest for 10 days, was discharged recently after being admitted in the hospital for 21 days.

Basavaiah, a resident of Kumara Park West, developed severe breathlessness and was tested positive in early May. He was diagnosed with pneumothorax. When doctors examined him further, they found he had a perforation (hole) in the wall of part of the gastrointestinal tract, which was further deteriorating his condition.

A surgery had to be performed. But since he was on oxygen, the team decided to handle the case through medication. “The first three days we focused on the abdominal problem through conservative management, and the patient started feeling better,” said Dr N Gnani, Intensivist, Suguna Hospital, Rajajinagar.

But after a week, his breathlessness became severe and a repeat CT scan showed pneumothorax – the collection of air between the lungs and ribcage -- on the right side. “We inserted a tube into the chest to drain out the air and we kept it for 10 days. It is very difficult for a patient of this age. Surprisingly, he took the entire procedure, called intercostal drainage, positively and even recovered well,” he said.

Dr YA Suresh, Physician at Suguna Hospital, said, “The patient even had electrolyte disturbances like

low potassium and low sodium which was addressed. The intercostal drainage cannot be handled by even 60-year-olds, but he took it all and returned healthy.”