STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

'Giving food every Sunday since 2011': Feeding hungry birds, animals is this Andhra man's passion

Sheik Basha Mohiuddin has been feeding cows, monkeys, deer, squirrels, dogs, cats, pigeons, parrots, crows, sparrows every Sunday since 2011.

Published: 06th June 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Cows eating out of Mohiuddin’s hand

Cows eating out of Mohiuddin’s hand

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: Sheik Basha Mohiuddin, the name has become synonymous as a ‘friend of animals’ since the past one decade, and happiness expressed by the animals and birds when they receive food from his hands speaks for itself.

This middle aged man, who operates B-3 Gym Centre in Cooperative Colony of Kadapa town, has been feeding cows, monkeys, deer, squirrels, dogs, cats, pigeons, parrots, crows, sparrows among others every Sunday for the past 10 years. He has not skipped a single Sunday all these years, come rain, flood or Covid-19.

Basha, who described feeding the animals, as a god-given opportunity to do something good in life, recalled it was in 2011, when he was passing through a forest area in Siddavatam that he came across a group of monkeys struggling to get a drop of water from a discarded water bottle. 

​When he threw the water bottle at the monkeys, they started quarrelling with one another to get the water. The sight moved him. He decided to do something about it and the following Sunday, he took out cans and filled them with water in River Penna and brought them to the place in Siddavatam forest where he saw the group of monkeys. He poured the water in a ditch and saw the monkey lap it up. It made him happy and he decided to continue the the good samaritan act.

Next Sunday, he with help of his friends, took water troughs in an auto-rickshaw and filled them with water  and set them in the forest area. Soon monkeys, having become accustomed to Basha’s weekly visits and the vehicle carrying water and food, eagerly approached it to get their share of food and water.

Basha started feeding stray cows with fodder in Kadapa town and providing milk and meat to cats and dogs. Later, he started taking fruits, vegetables, and water to forest areas near JMJ College area on the city outskirts, Bhakarapet, Siddavatam, Atlur, Rapuru, Ramapuram, Guvvala Cheruvu Ghat.

“Come marriage, festival or rain or scorching heat, I have never skipped feeding the animals. I feel happy I feed them with my hand. They have become my best friends now,” he said. He has not it even during Covid-19 and his dedication towards feeding the animals and birds is such that police personnel too support and cooperate with him. 

After taking part of money to support his family from what he earns from the gym, he spends the rest on feeding them. 

“I never felt it as a burden or thought of stopping it. I deem it as a privilege and do it willingly. It pains me when people drive away animals. Instead, we should befriend them and feed them nderstanding their plight,” he said.

Basha said deforestation is the reason for the animals approaching human habitations. Had there been sufficient food and water in the forests, why would they venture out, he asked and added he is doing his bit for the environment and wildlife and others too should theirs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sheik Basha Mohiuddin
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp