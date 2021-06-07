Residents pitch in with tea, coffee for medicos in Bengaluru government hospitals

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thanks to a band of volunteers from apartments in Whitefield, harried medical staffers of five government hospitals in the city are getting the comfort of a cup of coffee or tea, which they can enjoy round-the-clock for free.

What is heartwarming is that the volunteers have also donated three-month worth of supplies for the beverages along with the vending machines. While Victoria, Bowring, and Jayadeva hospitals got one dispenser each, St John’s Hospital received two. Each machine with the 90 days of supplies works out to Rs 1.25 lakh.

The initiative was started by volunteers of Prestige Ozone apartment, Prestige Shanti Niketan and Chaitanya Samarpana and their friends while coffee giants -- Nestle and Georgia -- offered to sponsor it in two hospitals. “The feedback has been extremely good and the medical staff are extremely thankful to us.

Interactions with the healthcare workers revealed that they wanted this simple, basic necessity to refresh themselves as they could not step out of their wards due to Covid restrictions,” said Dr K Shashi Karthikeyan, a Whitefield resident involved in the efforts.

Another volunteer said, “Four more dispensers are in the pipeline and will be installed at the KG General Hospital in Kolar and Mysore Medical College.” The volunteers are looking for financial support to increase the number of hospitals they can cover in future. Those interested can reach them at www.e-sevahub.com