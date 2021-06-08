STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Son of grocery shopkeeper tops Bihar public service exams

As a resident of Sonaru village in Patna's Fatuha areas, Gupta belongs to a middle class family, and did his B Tech from IIT Roorkee.

Om Prakash Gupta

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Om Prakash Gupta, son of grocery shopkeeper Bindeshwar Sah, topped among 1,454 successful candidates in the 64th round of competitive exam of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) of which results were declared on Sunday. It was Gupta’s first attempt. 

As a resident of Sonaru village in Patna’s Fatuha areas, Gupta belongs to a middle class family, and did his B Tech from IIT Roorkee. His father had a grocery shop that shuttered in 2014, affecting the financial condition of the family.

Unfazed, Gupta took up tuition for IIT aspirants in Patna to meet the household expenses and his studies for both UPSC and the BPSC. Gupta has also cleared the UPSC Main exam. He has opted math as an optional in both the UPSC and the BPSC exams. 

​“I studied for at least six hours daily for both exams, besides providing tuition to earn a living,” he said.

He has declined job offers from private companies because of his passion for administrative services. 

“The hope that I see in the eyes of my parents, the support of my sisters and brothers and appreciation of the local people has kept me going. They deserve all the credit for my success,” he said.

