STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

On the road of service, woman cabbie from Bengaluru ferries Covid patients

Meet Tulasi Lavakumar, the only woman cab driver who ferries Covid patients to hospitals.

Published: 13th June 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Tulasi Lavakumar, in the safety of a PPE suit, at the wheel of her cab | EXPRESS

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Meet Tulasi Lavakumar, the only woman cab driver who ferries Covid patients to hospitals. Though she has a heartwrenching story of her own, the 42-year-old, clad in a PPE suit, flashes a bright smile and comforts all those who take her cab.

She told The New Sunday Express, “It was nearly 12 years ago when my mother suddenly collapsed. While we were waiting for the ambulance that never came, she breathed her last. Though my mother was a single parent and had to care for four girl children, she ensured that we were brought up with dignity. We could not rush her to a hospital only because none of us knew how to drive. I wished I knew driving,” she explained. The opportunity came a few months later, when she saw an advertisement in a newspaper that the social welfare department in Banashankari was conducting free driving classes for women.

Tulasi joined and was adept at driving in just a few days. She later taught her husband and her 21-year-old son to drive. Soon after, her husband became a cab driver. He recently had to undergo an emergency open heart surgery. This time, however, she said, “I didn’t have to wait for any ambulance or take anyone’s help to attend to my husband. I drove him to hospital in our own car and saved his life.”

With her husband’s health, the financial condition of the family went bad. Though Tulasi is also a karate trainer, she could not earn enough to make ends meet. She saw that hundreds of people wanted cab services to ferry Covid patients, but no one was willing because of the fear of infection. She registered her husband’s car with Cabto and started making trips.

It has been 20 days since she started and she says, “I learn one new lesson of life with every person I ferry in my cab. I have been addressed as akka (sister), thayi (mother), thangi (younger sister), amma (mother) and I can’t tell you the amount of blessings I have been showered with.”

She gets Rs 600 per trip and says she is ready like a soldier whenever she gets a call. Despite her average earnings, she and her sisters have distributed food to the needy at different places.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid patients cab driver Bengaluru COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp