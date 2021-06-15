STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Meet Paul MJ — ‘rare’ blood donor from Kerala who made a difference in many lives

To date, this sexagenarian has saved 79 lives from different parts of the state by donating blood.

Published: 15th June 2021 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Paul MJ

Paul MJ

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: A long time ago, Paul MJ from Cherthala had an epiphany. He realised that donating his rare O-ve blood can make a huge difference to someone’s life. This is how Paul started donating blood and ever since there has been no going back. 

To date, this sexagenarian has saved 79 lives from different parts of the state by donating blood. “I used to donate blood every three months till the age of 60. Though I am not suffering from any comorbidities, people above that age are discouraged from donating by doctors,” said Paul. Still, he does his bit to help those in need.

Besides giving awareness on the importance of donating blood, Paul has formed a WhatsApp group called Negative which has members with rare blood types. Paul and his team help people get donours in time.

The turning point
Almost 30 years ago, Paul was an alcoholic. “My addiction even affected my family. My wife, Jonamma, left home with my three-year-old daughter once,” he says. The turning point of his life, however, happened when he was least expecting it.  

“I was working as a driver in Alappuzha. One day, I was driving a vehicle with almost 20 pilgrims headed to Sabarimala, and I was intoxicated. The vehicle crashed and though all the passengers were safe, I lost my job. That was the day I quit drinking and decided to start a new life,” he says. 

Soon, Paul started working as a driver for a fish distributor. “One of my co-workers was looking for a blood donor for her O-negative grandmother’s operation. I stepped up, the operation was successful and the happiness of that family gave me a lot of satisfaction. I decided to be a donor since then,” he remembers. 

Paul reconciled with his family and started looking for better jobs, landing one in KSEB after a brief stint as a KSRTC driver. Paul, who retired from KSEB in 2015, has currently dedicated his life to blood donation and awareness. 

Paul and his team of donors

For his noble services, Paul has been awarded the best blood donor in the Alappuzha district and was also honoured by the state government as one of the seven best blood donors in the state. Paul believes that donating blood also helps one stay healthy. 

FOND MEMORIES
“I came across a one-day-old infant who required 100ml of blood for an immediate operation. I donated blood and she survived. She is 17 now and has never failed to invite me for her birthday,” beams Paul.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
blood donation Kerala
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp