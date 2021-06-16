STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ration reaches Chennai’s under-represented. Thanks to COVIDuthalai

The community gains its livelihood by selling beads, chains, bangles, and toys, typically at bus stands, railway stations, temples, and other public places.

Published: 16th June 2021 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

The team plans to distribute 2,000 kg of rice to 200 families in the community

By Sahana Iyer
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the face of adversity, the disproportionate effects of the pandemic stand exposed. While some stay homebound with more than essential amenities, members of marginalised communities struggle to make ends meet. In an attempt to bridge the gap, volunteer group COVIDuthalai is raising funds to procure and supply one month’s dry rations for the Narikuravar community of Chennai. The community gains its livelihood by selling beads, chains, bangles, and toys, typically at bus stands, railway stations, temples, and other public places.

Dependent on foot traffic to these locations, the lockdown has had a rather significant impact on their earnings. “Due to the pandemic, the lives of daily earners has come to a standstill. They have no source of income and their savings have run out. The Narikuravar community is not well represented either; some people don’t even know about them. People have told us how they were completely unaware of the community’s situation or how to reach them and thanked us for being the connecting dot. We were able to amplify their needs,” elaborates Sai Sudha Chandrasekaran, one of the founders of COVIDuthalai. A recent article about the community sparked the need for a fundraiser.

“We also didn’t know about the situation and concluded that we had to help. We work closely with the Corporation and in a conversation, we confirmed that they would also like to look at and help this community.

They led us to the community leaders and we could liaise with them for the drive,” she says. The group aims to donate 2,000 kg of rice in 10 kg packets to at least 200 families in Pallavaram, Poonamallee and Madambakkam. Through several drives and projects, COVIDuthalai has managed to facilitate Rs 70-Rs 75 lakh worth of supplies in merely six weeks. What started as a group of friends and their relatives has grown to an army of 100 volunteers.

Recently, 40 volunteers helped the Coimbatore Covid war room by monitoring 4,500 home isolation patients in the last 15 days. Some of their other endeavours include raising funds for schizophrenic patients and auto drivers who have been helping Covid patients; procuring and distributing dry rations to families in North Chennai; adopting a slum in Saidapet; providing oximeters to Chennai Corporation; and maintaining a roster of contacts for hospital beds, oxygen concentrators, ambulances, blood donors, oxygen suppliers, and testing services for people in need. In an upcoming project, they plan to lend a hand to Kerala by procuring medical equipment for Thiruvananthapuram. “COVID doesn’t see boundaries, so why should COVIDuthalai,” she concludes.

To donate to the fundraiser for the Narikuravar community, check out COVIDuthalai’s Ketto campaign at https:// www.ketto.org/fundraiser/ help-chennai-breathe; to sign up as a volunteer, contact @ coviduthalai on Instagram or Twitter.

