TN couple saves big on wedding, donates Rs 37 lakh to Covid relief

Having initially budgeted Rs 50 lakh, Anu and Arul Pranesh managed to organise the wedding on June 14 at a cost of Rs 13 lakh.

Published: 17th June 2021 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 08:58 PM

Newlyweds donating `37.66 lakh for Covid relief in Tiruppur | express

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Saving a bomb on big fat weddings during the lockdown has brought cheer to many a family. A newlywed couple, however, has chosen to donate all extra savings from their wedding, totalling Rs 37 lakh, towards Covid relief. 

Having initially budgeted Rs 50 lakh, Anu and Arul Pranesh managed to organise the wedding on June 14 at a cost of Rs 13 lakh. The couple then donated the remaining money in the budget to several government and non-governmental organisations in the State to help fight the pandemic. 

Arul Pranesh, who runs his family business of selling plastic products, told TNIE that many of the invitees were wary of travelling as Covid cases started to surge in western Tamil Nadu.

“Even the wedding hall owner returned our rental advance,” he recalled. “However, as the family elders decided not to postpone the wedding, we got married at the Vattamalai Angalamman temple with minimal attendance after taking permission from local authorities.”

Being members of the Tiruppur West Rotary Club, the family donated the money to various charitable causes run by the organisation.

ALSO WATCH | India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days

