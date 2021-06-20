STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Feeding the hungry for 64 years in Vizianagaram 

Baba serves food to more than 30,000 people per day on special days such as Ursu Vustav in the name of Annadanam.

Published: 20th June 2021 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Mahmood Attaullah Shariff Shataj Khadiri Baba distributing food to needy in Vizianagaram. (Photo | Express)

By Sreenu Baba Pativada
Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM:  He has been running a kitchen from the past six decades. Feeding the poor and destitutes has become an integral part of his life. Inspired by Huzoor Hazarath Khadar Vali Baba’s speeches as a teenager, he is following in his guru’s footsteps by feeding the hungry.  

79-year-old Mahmood Attaullah Shariff Shataj Khadiri Baba,a disciple of Huzoor Hazarath Khadar Vali Baba of Babametta in Vizianagaram, has started a 24x7 kitchen to provide food for needy at Khadar Vali Baba Dargah of Babametta area in Fort Town. 

He cooks chicken/mutton biryani for 400 to 500 people daily and distributes it to the needy at bus stand, railway stations, temples and mosques across the town. He has been doing this for the past 64 years. Baba serves food to more than 30,000 people per day on special days such as Ursu Vustav in the name of Annadanam. He prepares and serves food to the hungry who come to the Dargah. The Khadiri Baba kitchen is the only hope for people during Covid-19 time. 

During the first wave, he distributed 1,27,800 food packets in in Vizianagaram. Biryani Baba as he is called, his kitchen has become a food destination for migrant workers who traveled to their native places through Vizianagaram.  During the second wave, he is preparing food for at least 800 to 1,000 people per day. His son Khaleel Babu loads a push cart with food packets and distributes them to the needy. 

Speaking to TNIE, Attaullah Shariff Shataj Khadiri Baba said,  “I am following my guru’s words as law from the last six decades by feeding the hungry. I believe that hunger has no caste or religion. Service to humans is equal to service to God. I am just providing meals to the needy with the help of donors and devotees. I will continue doing this service until my last breath and I hope my family will continue my legacy. I appeal to the public to help the poor.”

Biryani Baba’s son, who is in charge of food distribution, Khaleel Babu said, “My father has four children. All of us would follow in the footsteps of my father and his guru Hazarath Khadar Vali Baba.”  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Vizianagaram 
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp