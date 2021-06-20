To hell & back: Young Telangana bodybuilder defeats Covid after long battle

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An amazing story of recovery from severe Covid-19 has come to light from Hyderabad of a 32-year-old bodybuilder, Susheel Kumar Gaikwad, who is a resident of Malkajgiri.Gaikwad is an accomplished bodybuilder and has represented Telangana in various competitions. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 in early May, following which he was admitted to a local hospital.

His condition deteriorated and on May 19 he was admitted to Yashoda Hospital, following help by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. Yashoda Hospital, in a press release on Saturday said, “We thank Mr Sonu Sood for reaching out to us and facilitating the transfer of this patient, his close daily follow-up and encouraging Susheel through almost daily video calls.”

The doctors at Yashoda Hospital found that Gaikwad’s lungs were completely infected with a CT severity

score of 25/25, He was intubated and was put on advanced ventilation support. The hospital also followed a strategy of minimal sedation for patient consciousness. Gaikwad developed septic shock requiring antibiotics, anti-fungals besides vasopressors and optimised fluid management.

The hospital said, “Maybe because of his underlying fitness or willpower or a combination of both, Susheel made an amazing recovery, not requiring ECMO support”. Director of Yashoda Hospitals Group, Dr Pavan Gorukanti, “After a month since the onset of symptoms, Gaikwad could be finally discharged now, somewhat de-conditioned due to prolonged illness but otherwise almost getting back to his baseline.”