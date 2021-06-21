STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

This Jharkhand health worker puts her life in danger to vaccinate kids in Maoist hotbed

With a baby on her back and a vaccine box on her shoulder, Manti Kumari covers 35 kilometers in dense forests to reach out to the children.

Published: 21st June 2021 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

Manti Kumari crossing a river to reach a village in Mahuadanr Block of Latehar. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Manti Kumari, a contractual auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM), carries one and a half-year-old daughter on her back along with a vaccine box on her shoulder and crosses river on foot to carry out immunization programme for young children in Mahuadanr Block of Latehar in Jharkhand.

Manti, posted at Chetma health sub-centre, has to cover eight villages for which she has to travel a distance up to 35 kilometers in dense forests and cross a river to reach out to the children.

When caught on camera, Manti said that it’s nothing new for her as she has been doing it for more than one year now after she resumed work after three months of maternity leave. 

“As some of the villages which I am supposed to cover are located at faraway places with rivers on its way, there is no choice but to cross it. Though these rivers are not very deep, there always are chances of getting carried away along with the stream during the rainy season,” said Manti Kumari. Sometimes
when the level of water increases, I have to skip that village till the water recedes," she added.

“Generally, I cross the river till water level is up to the waist level so that I can cross it safely,” said Manti. She has to travel about 25 km every day from Mahuadanr, where she lives with her husband, to the Chetma Health Centre she is attached with.

All this hard work is done six days a week -- travelling nearly 40 km every day through jungles, only to feed her child and husband Sunil Oraon who lost his job due to the lockdown. But she ensures that other families and their children stay safe in the remotest villages of Maoist hotbed where availability of medical
treatment is still a challenge for the Government.

She has to cross river Burra at three different places in order to reach Tisiya, Goira, and Sugabandh villages. “I have to visit each of these three villages at least once every month by crossing the river, besides the villages which could be reached only by walking through dense forests,” said Manti, who got the job in January 2020. Her husband accompanies her up to a part of her daily journey since public transport is not available these days due to the lockdown, but the rest of the journey is completed by her, that too with her daughter on the back, she added.

Medical Officer at Chetma health sub-centre Amit Khalkho also asserted that the region is full of tough terrains and crossing rivers and dense forests are the daily routine of health workers to reach remote villages in Mahuadanr. “But, as she travels the entire distance along with her 1.5-year-old daughter on the back regularly is really commendable,” said the doctor.

ALSO WATCH | 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand Latehar Maoist-hit areas immunisation programme Jharkhand health workers life rural Jharkhand
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp