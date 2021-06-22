After two years, Delhi teen reunites with mother in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 15-year-old boy from Delhi who went missing in 2019 was reunited with his mother in Kozhikode on Monday. Monty was rescued by the Railway Police and the Railway Childline on June 14 and later shifted to the Children’s Home here.

The officials managed to trace the name and the native place of the boy, who does not speak and is mentally challenged, after examining the tattoo on his hands. After contacting officials with the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme in Delhi, the boy’s family was identified.

The mother, Anita, broke down on seeing her son. “I ran from pillar to post looking for him but couldn’t find him. My prayers have finally been answered,” Anita said. She arrived on Monday from Shakarpur located in north-east Delhi. She said that they could not continue the search for her son because of the Covid escalation.

The child welfare inspector, Ashraf, said: “When we showed some pictures of places from Delhi and Shakarpur, the boy showed some excitement, especially after seeing the pictures of his village. That’s how we confirmed that he belongs to Shakarpur. It was indeed a blissful and emotional moment to see the mother and son uniting after 2 years.”