STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Jharkhand tribal girl overcomes life's hurdles, qualifies for World Wrestling Championship

The poor financial condition of the family led Chanchala Kumari to join sports, which she converted into an opportunity.

Published: 22nd June 2021 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

Wrestler Chanchala Kumari

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In a first, Chanchala Kumari of Jharkhand will represent India at the sub-junior World Wrestling Championship to be held in Budapest in Hungary from July 19-25. 

Notably, Chanchala is the first player from the state who will be representing the country in wrestling.

Jharkhand has already proved its talent in the field of cricket, hockey, and archery during several national and international events and has given legends such as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, archer Dipika Kumari, and several others. 

Chanchala, a tribal student of the first batch of Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS), stood first in the selection trial conducted in New Delhi recently.

Father Narendra Nath Pahan, who works as a plumber besides does farming for a living, said that their poor financial condition proved to be a boon for her daughter due to which she was forced to take up sports as a career.

“Since she was good at studies, I wanted her to study further but due to poor financial condition, she was forced to take up sports as a career and finally landed where she is now. As I could not afford her studies, we were preparing to send her to any government residential school so that she can get free education there, but she was meant for something else. Before we could do that, she appeared for the trial conducted by JSSPS and qualified easily,” said Pahan. Even then we did not know what to do next, he added.

“Later, she was called by JSSPS for trial again for which she appeared. After a trial for almost every game, Chanchala opted for the most unusual sport -- wrestling -- as it attracted her the most,” said Pahan. She was full of confidence since her childhood who would often say that she will play for India someday.

Pahan further said: It is really a proud moment for me that my daughter will be representing India at an international event."

Mother Maino Devi said like her other siblings, Chanchala also used to work with them in the farmland very often but they never thought that she will be ploughing a different field and make them proud.

Jharkhand State Wrestling Association president Bholanath Singh asserted that Chanchala has all potential to scale heights and since the start of her career she has been gradually taking high strides.

“She has already won a few medals at national meets.  She won a silver in SGFI games in 2017 and also clinched two successive gold medals in these meets which were held over the next two years,” said Singh. She was inducted to the India camp about a year back to hone her skills, he added.

According to Singh, Chanchala was picked up by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Lucknow, where she was training for about a year now. It is really a proud moment for the entire wrestling fraternity in Jharkhand as Chanchala has become the first-ever wrestler to have qualified for the world championship, he said.

Notably, Chanchala belongs to JSSPS, a joint venture between Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) and the state sports department, which runs various academies at the mega sports complex in Hotwar to help budding players hone their skills.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand Chanchala Kumari World Wrestling Championship Indian wrestlers wrestling
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp