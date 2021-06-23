KL University students develop e-bike with wireless charging

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Students from KL Deemed to be University have developed a unique e-Bike (electric bike) with wireless charging technology. The innovative prototype was developed by a team of six third and fourth year students from the electrical and electronics engineering department of KL College of Engineering along with a few university alumni members.

The e-bike has futuristic features, including cell balancing and wireless charging, which are only available in a few places around the world. The team developed the initial concept and prototype utilising their free access to state-of-the-art labs and testing facilities provided by the KL Deemed University.The team received mentorship and constant feedback from experts and senior academicians of the university. The university has also offered a grant of `1,40,000 to the team to incubate this project idea as a start-up.

The e-bike developed by the team at KLU will allow people to travel at a maximum speed of 55 km per hour with a charging capacity that can cover between 85 to 100 km in standard conditions.Appreciating the students, university president Koneru Satyanarayana said, “This project of wirelessly chargeable e-Bike is a testimony to the innovative mindset and futuristic approach of the KL University students.”