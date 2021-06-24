STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Assam Home Guard jawan's honesty earns recognition from govt

Director General of Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta had offered Rs one lakh to Bey while felicitating him on Wednesday.
 

Published: 24th June 2021 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

Director General of Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta with Home Guard Borsing Bey while felicitating him on Wednesday.

Director General of Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta with Home Guard Borsing Bey while felicitating him on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has rewarded a Home Guard jawan for his honesty.

The government decided to appoint Home Guard Borsing Bey, who spurned a huge bribe amount from drug dealers and helped recover drugs valued at Rs 12 crore, as constable in the Assam Police.

The decision was made at a meeting of the state Cabinet held on Thursday.

Director General of Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta had offered Rs one lakh to Bey while felicitating him on Wednesday.


“The man Assam can’t stop talking about. The toast of town...Home Guard Shri Borsing Bey was in Police Head Quarters today! He was felicitated and handed over a check of Rs. 1,00,000 as a recognition for his honest and selfless act that needs no explanation today!” Mahanta had tweeted.

The seizure of the drugs, weighing three kilogram, was made from a Guwahati-bound bus in Karbi Anglong district recently. Sensing trouble, the dealers had offered Bey a huge amount of bribe but he did not fall for the temptation and promptly informed the matter to his seniors leading to the arrest of three smugglers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Home Guard jawan Assam DGP Drugs
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp