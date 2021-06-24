Assam Home Guard jawan's honesty earns recognition from govt

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has rewarded a Home Guard jawan for his honesty.



The government decided to appoint Home Guard Borsing Bey, who spurned a huge bribe amount from drug dealers and helped recover drugs valued at Rs 12 crore, as constable in the Assam Police.



The decision was made at a meeting of the state Cabinet held on Thursday.



Director General of Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta had offered Rs one lakh to Bey while felicitating him on Wednesday.



“The man Assam can’t stop talking about. The toast of town...Home Guard Shri Borsing Bey was in Police Head Quarters today! He was felicitated and handed over a check of Rs. 1,00,000 as a recognition for his honest and selfless act that needs no explanation today!” Mahanta had tweeted.



The seizure of the drugs, weighing three kilogram, was made from a Guwahati-bound bus in Karbi Anglong district recently. Sensing trouble, the dealers had offered Bey a huge amount of bribe but he did not fall for the temptation and promptly informed the matter to his seniors leading to the arrest of three smugglers.