STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

67-year-old woman from Gujarat's Vadodara earns PhD, fulfills dream

Married at the age of 20, Usha Lodaya, said she was helped by her daughter-in-law in achieving this feat.

Published: 25th June 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

By ANI

VADODARA: In an astonishing display of determination, a woman from Gujarat's Vadodara has earned her PhD degree at the age of 67 years.

Married at the age of 20, Usha Lodaya, said she was helped by her daughter-in-law in achieving this feat.

"I was in the first year of my graduation when I got married. I always wanted to be a doctor. My parents wanted me to continue my studies after marriage but I could not continue and focused on my family instead. But now I am satisfied," Usha told ANI.

"When I came across a graduation course on Jainism in Maharashtra-based Shatrunjay Academy, I did not let this opportunity go and took admission in the first year of this course. It was an online course. After doing my Bachelor's, I did Masters and then got admission in the PhD on the basis of my marks," she added.

Being a grandmother, she encourages her children never to lose hope.

Her philosophy is to first set a goal in life and if one keeps working hard without losing courage, then one day he or she will definitely achieve the goal.

Calling herself a proud daughter-in-law, Usha's daughter-in-law Nisha Lodaya said: "Usha Ji used to study for six to seven hours a day. It is obvious that if the support of the family was not available to her, then it would have been difficult to achieve this goal. Her husband is not in this world today but her son and I boosted her morale. I am a proud daughter-in-law." (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Usha Lodaya Phd Degree
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp