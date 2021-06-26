STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
J&K engineering student lands dream Amazon job in Bengaluru

This is the highest among 700 Bachelor of Engineering students from SIT who got placed through campus recruitment.

Published: 26th June 2021 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Kaisar Shabir

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: If it was not for BSNL fibernet at home at Khanabal in Anantnag district of Jammu & Kashmir, Kaisar Shabir would not have attended online interviews with companies scouting for talent under ‘campus selection’ in December 2020.

Kaisar, who graduated from Siddaganga Institute of Technology here, has been appointed as a software development engineer with cafter training, and his salary package is Rs 31.97 lakh per year. This is the highest among 700 Bachelor of Engineering students from SIT who got placed through campus recruitment.

“I was tense as the network dropped at times at our home. But thankfully it didn’t. I am sure interviewers would have rescheduled my interview if there were any internet issues,” said Kaisar. “It would have been even better if the mobile network was working at that time. But BSNL proved helpful,” he said.

After being selected, he worked from home, and now he is joining Amazon’s Bengaluru office to work offline. “I don’t have dreams of going abroad. I want to crack the UPSC in future and serve in India,” he said.

