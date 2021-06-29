STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11-year-old Jamshedpur girl sells dozen mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

The girl, Tulsi Kumar, was not able to pursue her studies online due to financial constraints and resorted to selling mangoes to gather funds.

Published: 29th June 2021 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)

11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In a heartwarming incident, a 11-year-old girl in Jamshedpur was awarded Rs 1.2 lakh after a video of her selling mangoes to buy a phone, and subsequently attend online classes, went viral on social media.

The girl, Tulsi Kumari, was not able to pursue her studies online due to financial constraints and resorted to selling mangoes to gather funds.

“I was not able to bear the pain of not being able to attend online classes and therefore decided to sell mangoes so that I could buy a smartphone and continue my studies. Meanwhile, someone came to me during the lockdown on Sunday and took my video,” Tulsi said.

The video, captured by an unknown bystander, managed to attract the attention of Mumbai-based Valuable Edutainment Private Limited that then decided to buy a dozen mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh.

A few days later, someone called up from Mumbai and offered to pay Rs 10,000 each for 12 mangoes, Tulsi said.

“Now, I am happy that I have my own mobile through which I am able to attend my classes regularly,” said the 11-year girl.

The money was transferred to her father's account and a tutor was immediately hired for Tulsi. He believes that his daughter's passion for studies will take her a long way if she receives proper guidance.

Tulsi's mother Padmini Devi too is happy with the arrangement of finances and credits her daughter's perseverance for this feat.

She is good at studies and we are hopeful she will do something good in her life, Padmini said.

Meanwhile, Valuable Edutainment Private Limited, which lent a helping hand, expects more students to seek inspiration for Tulsi's story and also wished her the best for all her educational goals.

"...We hope that this helps you not only through these tough times, but help your future education needs as well,” stated a letter received by Tulsi from the Managing Director of Valuable Edutainment Private Limited, Ameya Hete.

Hete was really impressed by the fact that rather than resigning to her fate, Tulsi decided to chart her own course and took the effort to bring about the desired change.

'When there is a will, there is a way,' the letter added.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp