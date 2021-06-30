STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Meet AP weatherman who is providing real-time weather updates to farmers

Praneeth provides daily and weekly weather forecasts. Most of his followers on YouTube and Facebook, in particular, comprises farmers.

Published: 30th June 2021 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

AP weatherman

24-yr-old software engineer Sai Praneeth who provides daily weather updates

By Amrutha Kosuru
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The livelihoods of many farmers across Andhra Pradesh are affected due to a lack of real-time weather updates- this simple idea urged Sai Praneeth, popularly known as ‘AP Weatherman’ to provide real-time weather forecasts for all districts in Andhra Pradesh.

The 24-year-old software engineer’s social media presence has helped several rural and urban people as well. Praneeth provides daily and weekly weather forecasts. Most of his followers on YouTube and Facebook, in particular, comprises farmers.

Praneeth also provides information via a call to some farmer associations from Rayalaseema, East Godavari region.

“One day I saw some Telugu channels reporting that there will no rain, while some reported that it will rain. Many farmers were supposedly confused. It did rain and many crops were damaged,” he said. He explained that the primary aim of AP Weatherman is to prevent the loss of livelihood for farmers due to climate change.

Praneeth carefully analyses and breaks down the data in simpler terms so that it helps farmers.

He explained that while there are several websites run by the government and private organizations, making it difficult to comprehend the data provided by many. “Furthermore, there various websites for each district. I study all the data and compile it,” he said. He often finds himself making explanatory forecast videos using digital maps etc with micro messages in both Telugu and English

“I spend more time on AP Weatherman work than on my job,” he says.

AP Weatherman is the pandemic brainchild of Praneeth, it began in August 2020. At work, Praneeth learned the coding languages- Java and Python. Using this, he has written an automated code that helps him gather relevant weather data from various sites and which he compiles and posts on social media handles.

“I work a 10-5 job, work from home. I wake up and upload a weather update video on YouTube first thing in the morning,” he says. 

Praneeth currently resides in Tirupati. Throughout the rest of the day, whenever he gets a break from work, he turns to Twitter and Facebook to provide timely updates.

Praneeth is a self-learned weather blogger. His curiosity is deep-rooted to times when he was in school and was curious about the nature of the clouds. Since
then, he has taught himself about various climate sciences and phenomena by reading books and news. Not only does he provide daily and weekly weather updated but by using concepts like ‘numeric weather modelling’, Praneeth analyses how the weather will be in the upcoming days/weeks.

“I enjoy blogging and making weather forecast videos. The best part is when some farmers reach out to me and tell me how the information, I have helped them
make informed decisions given the climate change,” he says. The work that he has done- has been appreciated and recorded in the UN Habitat Journal which was published in June 2021. “It is my biggest achievement. I want to keep doing this for as long as possible- and help farmers and anyone in general,” he says.

What began with 10 followers initially, AP Weatherman now has around 6k subscribers of YouTube, 23K subscribers on Facebook, and 6K followers of Twitter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP weatherman Sai Praneeth
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp