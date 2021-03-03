STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Inspired by daughters, 62-year-old Rajasthan MLA sits for BA exams

He was the centre of attention when he came to appear for the exam in Political Science paper at the Kota Open University centre in Udaipur on Tuesday.

Published: 03rd March 2021 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

MLA Phool Singh Meena outside the examination centre (Photo | Manu Rao )

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: A 62-year-old MLA in Rajasthan, encouraged by his five daughters, has resumed studies after over 40 years. 

A BJP MLA from Udaipur Rural, Phool Singh Meena is now giving his BA final year exams. He was the centre of attention when he came to appear for the exam in Political Science paper at the Kota Open University centre in Udaipur on Tuesday. Education was as important as politics, he said. 

The two-time MLA from Udaipur Rural constituency, Meena was earlier a Ward Member in the Udaipur municipality. Though he has passed several tests in the political arena, he used to feel embarrassed that he had not even passed board exams nor did he have any degrees. The MLA, who had studied till Class 7, said he took up studies again as he realised that his speeches to students about the importance of education sounded hollow as he was a school dropout.

Phool Singh Meena says that he had to give up studies after his father, who was in the Army, died. He then took up farming to take care of his family. As a result, the MLA could not even complete his school education. But he was determined to educate all his five daughters -- 4 of them are now post-Graduates while the youngest is pursuing a degree in law.

The MLA said his highly-qualified daughters motivated him to resume his studies after he became an MLA for the first time in 2013. “My daughters got me admitted to tenth standard in 2013 and they used to teach me after they finished their own studies. Later, I passed the 12th standard exams and now I am taking the final year BA exams, and hope to become a graduate soon.”

The excited MLA says he is planning to do his postgraduation and then a Ph.D. 

Interestingly, Phool Singh Meena helps meritorious girl students in his constituency. He provides them free air travel to Jaipur for a visit to see the Rajasthan Assembly and even takes them  o meet the Chief Minister and other dignitaries of the state. Till now, he has funded air travel for over 50 such girls. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Phool Singh Meena higher education
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp