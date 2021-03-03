Inspired by daughters, 62-year-old Rajasthan MLA sits for BA exams

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: A 62-year-old MLA in Rajasthan, encouraged by his five daughters, has resumed studies after over 40 years.

A BJP MLA from Udaipur Rural, Phool Singh Meena is now giving his BA final year exams. He was the centre of attention when he came to appear for the exam in Political Science paper at the Kota Open University centre in Udaipur on Tuesday. Education was as important as politics, he said.

The two-time MLA from Udaipur Rural constituency, Meena was earlier a Ward Member in the Udaipur municipality. Though he has passed several tests in the political arena, he used to feel embarrassed that he had not even passed board exams nor did he have any degrees. The MLA, who had studied till Class 7, said he took up studies again as he realised that his speeches to students about the importance of education sounded hollow as he was a school dropout.

Phool Singh Meena says that he had to give up studies after his father, who was in the Army, died. He then took up farming to take care of his family. As a result, the MLA could not even complete his school education. But he was determined to educate all his five daughters -- 4 of them are now post-Graduates while the youngest is pursuing a degree in law.

The MLA said his highly-qualified daughters motivated him to resume his studies after he became an MLA for the first time in 2013. “My daughters got me admitted to tenth standard in 2013 and they used to teach me after they finished their own studies. Later, I passed the 12th standard exams and now I am taking the final year BA exams, and hope to become a graduate soon.”

The excited MLA says he is planning to do his postgraduation and then a Ph.D.

Interestingly, Phool Singh Meena helps meritorious girl students in his constituency. He provides them free air travel to Jaipur for a visit to see the Rajasthan Assembly and even takes them o meet the Chief Minister and other dignitaries of the state. Till now, he has funded air travel for over 50 such girls.