Chai pe awareness: Karnataka official washes cups to root out casteism

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: A small and yet kind gesture of Mundaragi tahsildar Ashappa Pujar, to enlighten the torch-bearers of untouchability, has moved residents of Horogeri village in the district. A video showing Pujar washing teacups at a hotel in the village has gone viral, attracting praises from many. After receiving complaints from villagers regarding practices of untouchability in the area, Pujar visited one of the hotels to check for himself.

According to the villagers, some residents do not open their hotels if there is any marriage or any other function being held in a Scheduled Caste family. Despite persuasion from local leaders and of neighbouring villages, the practice continues unabated.An incident of caste discrimination, which took place two days back, was brought to the notice of tahsildar Pujar. He rushed to the village and held a meeting with villagers on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by circle police inspector Sudhir Kumar, Social Welfare Department assistant director Udaykumar Yalivar and others. The hotel owners and others were asked to stop following such practices and were warned of legal action.

Commenting on the viral video, Pujar said, “After receiving complaints on untouchability, a few officers and I held a meeting with hotel owners. We had tea with the villagers. I did not intend to wash the tea cups. While answering a question, I was just showing them that if I washed teacups, nothing will happen. Every work has its recognition. But I wish to say that we should all fight together to root out such bad practices

from society.”

Sanjeevkumar Patil, a local, said, “We went inside the hotel and were having tea. The tahsildar had tea and went near the washing area, he suddenly took other teacups and washed them, and also told people to root out evil systems from the village. We were surprised to see such a moment.”