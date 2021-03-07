Kadiri RTC conductor funds students’ education

CP Venugopal By

ANANTAPUR: Thota Sridhar, a conductor at Kadiri RTC depot, extends financial assistance to poor students on every Republic Day. Sridhar, a native of Molakalacheruvu in Chittoor district, was inspired by his teacher STG Varadacharyulu’s words. He studied till Class 10 at Molakalacheruvu. Later, he completed Intermediate, ITI and Degree at his grandmother’s native Parakulavandlapalli in Tanakal mandal of Anantapur district.

He joined APSRTC as a conductor in 1991. After his mother’s death in November, 2014, he decided to give something back to society. As a conductor, he earns Rs 45,000 per month and donates Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 every year to meritorious class 10 students at Molakalacheruvu.

“I faced a lot of difficulties as a student and I do not want others to suffer the same fate,” he said. He also emphasises the need to inculcate moral values among students.“Last year, I donated Rs 22,000 to 140 Class 10 students. When I fell short of money to extend help to other students, two teachers —Prabhakar Reddy and Dilshad Begum working in the same school came forward to donate Rs 6,000 more,” he recalls. “From this year, I started distributing textbooks to students as I don’t want any child to discontinue their studies for want of money. My family members too pledged their support to take my initiative forward,” he shares.