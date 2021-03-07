STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Kadiri RTC conductor funds students’ education

Thota Sridhar, a conductor at Kadiri RTC depot, extends financial assistance to poor students on every Republic Day. 

Published: 07th March 2021 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Thota Sridhar distributing textbooks to class 10 students at Molakalacheruvu in Chittoor district | Express

Thota Sridhar distributing textbooks to class 10 students at Molakalacheruvu in Chittoor district | Express

By CP Venugopal
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Thota Sridhar, a conductor at Kadiri RTC depot, extends financial assistance to poor students on every Republic Day. Sridhar, a native of Molakalacheruvu in Chittoor district, was inspired by his teacher STG Varadacharyulu’s words. He studied till Class 10 at Molakalacheruvu. Later, he completed Intermediate, ITI and Degree at his grandmother’s native Parakulavandlapalli in Tanakal mandal of Anantapur district.

Thota Sridhar distributing textbooks to class 10 students at
Molakalacheruvu in Chittoor district | Express

He joined APSRTC as a conductor in 1991. After his mother’s death in November, 2014, he decided to give something back to society. As a conductor, he earns Rs 45,000 per month and donates Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 every year to meritorious class 10 students at Molakalacheruvu.

“I faced a lot of difficulties as a student and I do not want others to suffer the same fate,” he said. He also emphasises the need to inculcate moral values among students.“Last year, I donated Rs 22,000 to 140 Class 10 students. When I fell short of money to extend help to other students, two teachers —Prabhakar Reddy and Dilshad Begum working in the same school came forward to donate Rs 6,000 more,” he recalls. “From this year, I started distributing textbooks to students as I don’t want any child to discontinue their studies for want of money. My family members too pledged their support to take my initiative forward,” he shares.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RTC conductor
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp