Rajamahendravaram cops turn saviours for homeless man, win praises for rehabilitating him

Rajamahendravaram police won kudos for giving a bath to a destitute who has been living on the pavement near FCI godown for the last one year. 

Published: 07th March 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Screen grab of a man eating biryani offered by police in Rajamahendravaram.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Rajamahendravaram police won kudos for giving a bath to a destitute who has been living on the pavement near FCI godown for the last one year. Assistant Sub-Inspector KHS Subramanyam and constable Siva Suresh, attached to Prakash Nagar police station in Rajamahendravaram, found a man lying on roadside in a pitiable state. They rushed to Narayanapuram after getting information about the destitute.

“Initially, we were a bit hesitant to touch the man for fear of Covid-19. Nevertheless, we went near him and woke him up. Though he was shivering, he looked up at us and smiled,” said Subramanyam.“He told us that his name is Sivaiah and he came to Rajamahendravaram last year to sell balloons.

After falling ill, he started living on offerings from passers-by,’’ Subramanyam said. Subramanyam said the man did not take a bath for almost a year. “We helped him in taking a bath. We also arranged a pair of clothes and offered biryani to him which he ate to his fill,’’ the Assistant SI said, adding the police department will shift the man to a rehabilitation centre. 

Subramanyam is not only known for his kind heart, but also for his bravery. He bagged a gallantry award in 1999 from the State government  for nabbing the accused, who took shelter in Rajamahendravaram, after the 1998 serial bomb blasts in Coimbatore that killed 58 people. Subramanyam has been serving the police department for the past 32 years.

