All-woman crew operates maiden Delhi-Bareilly flight

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW/NEW DELHI: The inaugural flight of a domestic airlines marked International Women’s Day in style by deputing all-woman crew to make a touch down at the newly built airport in Bareilly

on Monday.

The maiden flight, flagged off by Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, manned by Captain Poonam Yadav brought Union Minister and MP from Bareilly Santosh Gangwar from Delhi to his constituency to a rousing welcome by state civil aviation minister Nand Gopal Nandi.

Gangwar had boarded the flight ATR-72 at Delhi at 9 am and the 72-seater plane landed at the Bareilly airport to a water canon salute for the new air service and the all-women crew members.

The airport has been upgraded for commercial flight operations under the Regional Connectivity Scheme-Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN).