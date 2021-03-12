Jaggaiahpet SI rescues mentally challenged boy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a humane gesture, Jaggaiahpet Sub-Inspector Ch Chinna Babu went to the rescue of a 15-year-old mentally challenged boy who was staying in the local bus station for almost 10 days.Chinna Babu told TNIE that the boy was identified as P Siddharth of Rajiv Nagar in Vijayawada. “About 10 days ago, he reached Jaggaiahpet.

Social activist Ch Konda informed us about him who is not able to furnish his details. The boy was shifted to an orphanage after giving him a hair cut and new clothes. The details of the boy were posted on social medial platforms to hand over him to his family with the support of social activist Srinivasa Rao.

Siddharth’s aunt responded and approached Jaggaiahpet police on Thursday. She informed them that due to some family dispute, Siddharth was not associated with his parents and his mental health condition was not stable during his childhood. “We have handed over Siddharthto his aunt, a teacher, who promised to take care of him,” Chinna Babu added.

