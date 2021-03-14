AC classrooms, open air auditoriums: ‘Mo School’ drives a quiet change in Kalahandi

Uma Shankar Kar By

Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Government schools across Kalahandi are flaunting something new.

Schools now have now air-conditioned classrooms; many have open air auditoriums, prayer halls and dining area too.

A quiet change is sweeping across the district where Odisha government’s ambitious ‘Mo School’ programme is helping improve school infrastructure contributing to quality of education by providing better space and tools of learning.

At the Government Girls High School of Bhawanipatna, a 20,000 litre water tank and water purifiers have been installed.

At Bagad High School in Kesinga, BM High School, Udaipur High School of Bhawanipatna, Hirapur High School in Jaipatna and Heramal High School in Kalampur block, air-conditioned smart classes, furniture, computers and internet facility have been set up.

All this has possible through donations which have come in thick and fast. Under the ‘Mo School’ programme, the donation by alumni is matched by the State government from a central corpus.

Of the 2,257 government primary and high schools in the district, ‘Mo School’ programme has been implemented in 1,289 institutions and so far, Rs 3.67 crore has been donated by the alumni.

Bhawanipatna is right on top of the list with Rs 68.96 lakh donated by alumni to 263 schools so far.

Golamunda block’s Mahaling High School has received highest Rs 40 lakh in donations by its alumni.

Funds received under the scheme are being utilised for renovation and repair of buildings and construction of amenities like open-air auditoriums, science laboratories, smart classes, prayer halls, dining space, etc, said district education officer Susanta Chopdar.

As many as 50 schools have been electrified, while tubewells are installed in 500 using the funds.

Open-air auditoriums have been constructed in 98 schools, prayer halls and cycle stands have come up in 25 institutions.

Jaidurga High School at Narla Road stands testimony to the efficacy of the programme.

The school now has a well-furnished science laboratory and its compound too has been beautified.

Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, district coordinator of ‘Mo School’ Sukanta Sahoo said, donations worth Rs 21.84 lakh were collected at 29 high schools in the district.

Due to awareness on the programme, the alumni are now donating more and are also competing with their former colleagues to ensure their alma mater gets the much-needed change.

The ‘Mo School’ programme has ushered in a transformation in educational infrastructure in the district but rural areas are still trying to catch up.

In Thuamul Rampur block, Rs 1.62 lakh has been received as donation by alumni of 17 institutions. There are 157 primary and 16 secondary schools in the remote block.

Success story