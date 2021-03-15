STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After struggling to earn a living, Kochi transgender now fishing her way to success

Apart from direct sale, she offers home delivery of fish at the doorsteps of pre-booked customers. The stall was inaugurated by actors Harisree Ashokan and Molly Kannamally.

Published: 15th March 2021 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Transgender fish entrepreneur Adhidhi Achyuth at her newly opened fish stall at Vennala in Kochi. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Adhidhi Achyuth was struggling to secure a job due to her transgender identity. But the 36-year-old's dreams have now been fulfilled as the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) offered her a modernised vending stall with the facility to sell live fish.

A native of Kochi, Adhidhi opened her modernised fish vending stall at Vennala market on Monday. Apart from direct sale, she offers home delivery of cleaned and sealed packets of fish at the doorsteps of pre-booked customers. The stall was inaugurated by actors Harisree Ashokan and Molly Kannamally.

CMFRI has provided Rs 5 lakh under the central government's Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) to set up the fish stall that includes a deep freezer, fish display table with cooler and billing machine. The stall has facilities to clean the fish and maintain them in live and fresh conditions. Live fish from cage fish farms and captured marine fish will be available at the stall.

SCSP scheme chairman and CMFRI principal scientist K Madhu handed over the key of the stall to Adhidhi. “CMFRI have been providing training to members of SC communities to become small-scale entrepreneurs in cage fish farming,” he said.

“This is part of CMFRI’s drive to ensure to gender mainstreaming of the transgender members, who belong to the most marginalised section of society. The institute also aims to empower the transgender members by giving technical guidance in cage fish farming in future," said CMFRI director A Gopalalkrishnan.

Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

