Vocal for local: Tribal fashion show held to bring Bastar's indigenous culture into mainstream

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Forget high-end brands spectacle or premiere clothing range pageant. The unique tribal fashion show in the tribal heartland of south Chhattisgarh drew inspiration in nature, with the mesmerising trends adding beauty to customary style as the models, mostly from the local community, were adorned with the indigenous-traditional textiles and unique traditional fabric of Bastar.

While opting for garments made traditionally, the famous Bastar Kosa silk along with the lost native art of Bastar Pata, which is a sari-like drape worn by the women of Muria and Maria tribal community, got rejuvenated with exquisite touch and elegance on the stage. Bastar Pata is an unbleached cotton-based woven cloth known as ‘phatai’ and prepared manually on pit looms.

“We can’t afford to lose colours of nature in the vanishing art of Bastar Pata and Kosa silk. The Bastar fashion show is not an industry fashion event but an attempt to rediscover the roles of our traditional weavers and artisans who can equally contribute in connecting with the mainstream consumers and the textile connoisseurs”, said Rajat Bansal, the Bastar collector, who envisioned the idea of fashion show.

The captivating fashion show with an array of garments was held during the Bastar’s Chitrakot Mahotsav. It also intended to promote the local art, glamour and the style in vogue. It reflected the textile history of the region and revealed the regional culture. As many as 21 participants from the age group of 7 to 25 years showed up as models with their enthralling performance on the ramp.

“We were elated to be part of the event that showcased the wonderful indigenous Bastar tribal textile and traditional jewellery collections. The participants from different background exhibited the inherent social harmony that the Bastar is known for”, said Riya Singh Parihar who represented transgender community in the show.

The techniques of weaving, decorating and ornamentation of the regional textile and fashion, even in the terms of the materials and forms remains in consonance with distinct tribal identities seen in their attire.

The bamboo jewellery and ornaments from the famous Dhokra art, which is a copper alloy based metal casting, demonstrated during the fashion show apparels.

