Meet Subhana Nazir, doctor who helped deliver baby onboard Jaipur-Bengaluru flight

The flight is said to have landed at 8.05 am at Jaipur Airport following which a doctor and an ambulance was arranged.

Published: 18th March 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Subhana Nazir

Dr Subhana Nazir

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A North Western Railway Zone doctor was lauded after she assisted in the delivery of a baby girl onboard an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Jaipur on Wednesday. An official communique from the airlines stated that the baby was delivered with the help of the flight crew under the guidance of Dr Subhana Nazir.  There were 116 passengers onboard the flight.  

The flight is said to have landed at 8.05 am at Jaipur Airport following which a doctor and an ambulance was arranged. The baby and the mother are safe, the airlines said.Dr Subhana received a rousing welcome on landing at Jaipur Airport and was also lauded by her railway zone.

“Committed to duty... anytime... anywhere. Dr Subhana Nazir, a railway doctor of North Western Railways, while travelling Indigo6E from Bengaluru to Jaipur attended to the medical emergency and helped deliver a baby on board. #Proudrailwaywoman,” tweeted the NW zone.“The Indigo crew were able to help the doctor after having received special training for such situations,” said an airline representative.
In October last year, the airline had faced a similar situation on a Delhi-Bengaluru flight.

Indigo permits expectant mothers till the end of 36 weeks of pregnancy, provided there are no prior complications, to board flights.  If the pregnancy is between the 33rd and 36th week, a fit-to-fly certificate from the treating obstetrician, dated not more than seven days before the date of travel, is required.

