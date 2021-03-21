Uttarakhand IAS officer Mayur Dikshit goes all-out to revive water bodies

Vineet Upadhyay By

UTTARAKHAND: Mayur Dikshit, a 2012-batch IAS officer and an alumnus of IIT Kanpur, is known for his love for nature. Currently posted as district magistrate of Uttarkashi district, he has launched 'Mission Indravati' to revive water bodies in his district.

Indravati is a 12-km-long river and a primary source of irrigation for at least 5,000 people of 11 villages in the district. It supports the lives and livelihood of thousands. The DM has appointed nodal officers to oversee the river's revival.

"Traditional water bodies have been the lifeline of our civilization. We must do our bit to sustain these natural sources," says Dikshit, a mechanical engineer and also a diploma holder in environment law from National Law School of India University.

Before taking charge as the Uttarkashi DM last month, he was chief development officer of Udham Singh Nagar where he helped revive over 550 water bodies, including ponds, streams, springs and rivulets. The rejuvenation of water bodies led to the availability of water for the cattle and agricultural land where the canal system is yet to reach. His work has been recognised by the Union Ministry of Water Resources.

"The objective of the Indravati initiative is to first identify the reasons for the decline in the water flow or in some cases, death of the water sources. After that, sustainable revival plans will be laid out where most supporting ingredients are sourced locally," Diksit said.

A working group of officials, experts, locals and those who hold traditional knowledge identifies the nearest possible catchment area and builds a 'Chaal-Khaal' an area where wetlands along with grasses and other flora are created and maintained.

These Chaal-Khaal are natural catchment areas that are strengthened by plantation and native species of grass to retain groundwater.

"The catchment area is a lifeline for these natural water resources. Once the catchment area is strengthened, 80 per cent of the work is done. The work is done under MGNREGA to provide employment to the locals," says Dikshit who also holds an MBA degree from IIM Bangalore.

Bimal Kumar, one of the nodal officers for 'Mission Indravati' said that the DM keeps everyone motivated. "We all are working towards a mission that will change thousands of lives. This is great motivation in itself and gives a sense of satisfaction and pride among us," he said.

Uttarakhand has seen many traditional water sources dry up due to deforestation and changing rain patterns. A 2016 report prepared by NGOs stated that over 12,000 natural springs have dried up. Experts point out that water management is important not only for Uttarakhand but also for UP, Bihar, West Bengal and Delhi.

A study conducted by the University of Cambridge, Dehradun's Centre for Ecology Development and Research (CEDAR) and South Asia Institute of Advanced Studies, Kathmandu, pointed out that springs need significant investment and efforts for rejuvenation as they are under pressure from haphazard urbanisation.