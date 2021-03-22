STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Differently-abled couple ties the knot in Odisha, thanks to social media

While Laxmirani is a matriculate and has completed sewing and beautician courses, Mahabir is an electrical contractor. 

Published: 22nd March 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 04:01 PM

Laxmirani and Mahabir

Laxmirani and Mahabir (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Social media may have its ills but it has become a unifier for two differently-abled persons. After meeting on Facebook six months back, Laxmirani Tripathy of Sambalpur and Mahabir Prasad Shukla of neighbouring Jharkhand tied the knot at Shankar Mutt here on Sunday. 

Both Laxmirani (43) and Mahabir (48) of Latapahar in Jharkhand’s Manoharpur district are speech and hearing-impaired since birth. While Laxmirani is a matriculate and has completed sewing and beautician courses, Mahabir is an electrical contractor. 

Six months back, Laxmirani met Mahabir on Facebook. Unable to talk on phones, the duo exchanged messages on social media platform and got to know each other. The couple even started interacting on WhatsApp video call using sign language.

Thanks to the new-age technology which helped them overcome the communication barrier, the duo decided to get married.

Laxmirani’s 21-year-old nephew Arnava Babu said, “My aunt found Mahabir Ji on Facebook and they remained in touch over different social media platforms. After interacting for some time, my aunt informed her decision to marry. The groom’s family also agreed for the marriage.”

Arnava further informed that his family never thought of getting Laxmirani married to a man from such a far-off place.

“But we are really happy as she could find a compatible companion for her. The family members consider it God’s will and are hoping that both will certainly share a peaceful and happy relationship,” he added Laxmirani and Mahabir got married in presence of family members, friends and well-wishers at the mutt located on outskirts of Sambalpur city. 
 

