Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Along the way, Bharath also spread awareness on environment protection, the importance of planting, and fitness.

Published: 22nd March 2021 06:23 PM

Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Karthik KK
Express News Service

MYSURU: From awards and honours to creating artworks and setting up museums, the sacrifice and efforts of Covid frontline workers were recognized in various ways by the government and several organisations across the country.

But this 33-year-old man from Mysuru decided to give a glowing tribute to the Covid warriors who are battling a raging pandemic. Bharath P N, a resident of Mysuru embarked on a 'Walk for Humanity', to pay tribute to the efforts and selfless service of the Covid frontline warriors, by walking over 4,000 km.

Bharath embarked on his journey on December 11, 2020, from Kanyakumari to reach the final destination Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu, and Kashmir covering more than 4,000 km on foot. In his 99-day journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Bharath walked around 45-50 km every day on highways covering eleven states of the country.

Before embarking on his journey, Bharath tried his hands in several businesses in Mysuru but the Covid outbreak and subsequent lockdown made him homebound.

"At this time, I realised how many frontline workers are rendering selfless service in the battle against the pandemic. I realised the importance of giving back to society and took on this mission in honour of all the Covid warriors, not just the frontline workers but everyone who did their best to help those in distress. Thus, I called it a walk for humanity," said Bharath.

Along the way, Bharath also spread awareness on environment protection, the importance of planting, and fitness. "I had to search for a tree to rest for some time. So, whenever I got an opportunity to meet a new team and people during my journey, I created awareness about planting, and over 150 saplings were also planted at various places," he said.

Though he took a solo journey, he said that several friends and well-wishers poured their support which instilled confidence in him.

