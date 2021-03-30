STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Postgraduate tribal girl from Karnataka works as farm hand to chase her KAS dream

But the road ahead is tough as she does not have enough money to fund her coaching classes.

Published: 30th March 2021 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajith M S
Express News Service

MYSURU: From braving conventions to picking up a master’s degree in Kannada, despite hailing from the forest fringes and resisting the tribal tradition of early wedlock, 22-year-old tribal girl Anuradha is now chasing the dream of becoming a Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer. 

But the road ahead is tough as she does not have enough money to fund her coaching classes. Picking the only option, she is now working as a farm hand at the fields to save enough for her training.Hailing from the Thimmanahosahalli hamlet near DB Kuppe of HD Kote taluk, Anuradha is among rare tribal women who have pursued higher education. She was raised by a single mother, who was widowed at an early age but worked hard to educate her.

Anuradha told The New Indian Express that the plight of other tribal girls, who could not pursue education, inspired her to chase the KAS dream.Though the Social Welfare Department has a Pre-Examination Training Centre (PETC) programme for youth aspiring for competitive exams, like IAS and KAS, she missed applying for it. “This year, the process was completely online and the last date was in December. I got to know about it late and moreover, we were struggling to make our ends meet because of the pandemic,” she said.

She approached many private coaching centres, but could not afford the fees. “They ask for over `60,000 for coaching, apart from the stay. It is difficult to save money from the wages I get working in the fields, but I have no other option. I have been trying for a better-paying job, but so far nothing has materialised,” 
she said.

Tribal activist Shailendra of Karnataka Aranya Moola Budakattu Samudayakala Okutta said that a tribal girl like Anuradha acquiring a master’s degree itself is a big achievement. “She should not be denied help to pursue her dream at any cost. If girls like her from our community emerge as successful officers, it would be liberating and inspiring for other girl children.  The authorities should come forward to fund her coaching,” he said.

When TNIE approached Prakash, the Integrated Tribal Development Programme Coordinator from Tribal Welfare Department, he said the department will take care of her accommodation at a city of her choice, but added that she may not be able to get into the PETC programme since the last date is over.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tribal girl KAS Karnataka Administrative Service Karnataka
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp