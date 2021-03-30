STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads

Every Kochiite has, at some point, frowned on the piles of garbage lining the cityscape.

Published: 30th March 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: Every Kochiite has, at some point, frowned on the piles of garbage lining the cityscape. But very few of us do something about it, apart from pointing fingers at the culprits and blaming the civic authorities. But 43-year-old Dr Arun Oommen, a senior consultant neurosurgeon at VPS Lakeshore hospital, is not one to whine. His initiative, The Play Kochi Campaign, is a citizen collective that is spearheading a movement to clean Kochi’s roads. 

The patch of land behind Udhaya Colony, Karithala that was a waste dumping spot for residents

It all began when Arun responded to a story posted by Via Kochi (@viakochi on Instagram), a city-based content creation platform, asking people what change they would like to see in the city. Of all the responses they got, the page managers were intrigued by Arun’s response. His vision was to convert the open dumping grounds into beautiful sitting areas.

“There are a lot of such spaces in Kochi that can be transformed creatively by painting the walls, adding some greenery, and a few benches. These could be clean, vibrant spaces for people to relax”, says Dr Arun.

Via Kochi extended their support to make Dr Arun’s vision a reality. They publicised the initiatives, mobilising volunteers through social media. They were able to get hold of young volunteers aged between 15 and 30.

A team of 24 people, including Via Kochi members, volunteers and Arun, kickstarted the first project of the campaign. Between March 20 and 21, the patch of land behind Udhaya Colony, Karithala, was cleaned by the team.

It was not an easy task for the team — removing posters on the wall, whitewashing, and repainting the wall.

“The 15 metre-long wall belonged to BSNL. We just had to get permission from them before starting our work. After the cleaning was done, the councillor arranged a disposal truck from the corporation to discard the waste. Honestly, it takes just a little effort to bring such initiatives to life,” said Arun. He is also planning to set up a scientific waste disposal mechanism for the colony with help from the corporation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Doctor
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp