28-year-old quits MNC job, hires migrants to grow pearls in ponds of Bihar

By Express News Service

PATNA: Self-employment is best if done wisely and in a planned way, says 28-year-old youth Nitil Bhardwaj, who is an upcoming role model for youngsters seeking employment in the Bagha district of Bihar.

Bhardwaj, who decided to give up his plush job at a multinational company in the national capital, returned to his native last year and started 'pearl farming' in the ponds of his village.

"On hearing our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging Indians to become 'aatmanirbhar' by starting local initiatives, I decided to start pearl farming after researching on it and undergoing formal training," Bhardwaj tells The New Indian Express.

With the help of six migrant labourers, who had returned during the lockdown, he started this initiative. Owing to their circumstances, the labourers were forced to get back to Murera village of Dinamarwa panchayat under the Ramnagar block of Bagaha.

Calling it a lucrative business, Nitil has been pearl farming for the last one year. "I started farming pearls in ponds spread over one acre of land. If it is carried out sincerely there is no denying that one can earn anywhere between Rs 30 to 35 lakh in eight to 10 months," he says.

Nitil is also engaged in duck farming, poultry and fish farming. These initiatives have drastically changed economic conditions for him and others.

Explaining the process, Nitil says that pearl farming is carried out in freshwater with oysters which he exports from Kerala. "Pearl farming can be done one of the best aquaculture businesses in states like Bihar where ponds and other water bodies are scattered. We need formal training and financial assistance from the government," Nitil says, further adding that he sells one pearl at Rs 250 or more depending on its design.

Nitil's whole family is engaged in this business with him. He is also training migrant labourers and employing them for farming at his village.

Impressed with the quality of these pearls, Nitil has already found his customers in traders from Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi. These traders polish and design the pearls and further export them to countries like China and Japan.