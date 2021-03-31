STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Engaging women in mask-making paid off for Telangana IAS officer Hari Chandana Dasari

Hari Chandana's foresight is perhaps one of the many reasons why she had bagged The Social Impact Award by the British Council last week.

Published: 31st March 2021 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Hari Chandana Dasari

Narayanpet collector Hari Chandana Dasari

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when the economy was staggering under the weight of the pandemic, Narayanpet Collector and District Magistrate Hari Chandana Dasari saw a business opportunity, and engaged 4,000 women in a mask-making endeavour. In just a year's time, the enterprise made a profit of Rs 50 lakh.

Hari Chandana's foresight is perhaps one of the many reasons why she had bagged The Social Impact Award by the British Council last week. She was chosen from nearly 1,500 alumni nominated for the honour, which acknowledged her exceptional contribution to creating positive social change.

"When the pandemic hit us all in March, 2020, Narayanpet was faced with a unique challenge. The district is dominated by traditional handloom weavers, and they were left with no work and dead stock. It was a depressing scenario, and I wanted to engage them in a project that would benefit them and the handloom industry. Making handloom masks seemed like the right thing to do. Nobody knew how to make a mask, but we all managed to figure it out," she says.

She attributes the success of the project to MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and his new-age thinking. "Even when I was in Hyderabad and had proposed novel ideas like the Dog Park in Gachibowli, KTR garu was supportive. He gave me the thumbs-up when most others would have asked me why there was a need for a Dog Park in the first place. He has been my pillar of support and a good boss," Hari Chandana says.

She is happy that KTR is sporting the Narayanpet mask for public events as an endorsement of the work by the women in the district.

Hari Chandana says she has gotten many new insights about recycling during her time in the UK from 2005-2006, and that they help her think on her feet when it comes to matters of environment, which incidentally was her research topic when she was there. 

"We created several sculptures made of recycled materials when I was in the UK. There are several sculptural elements in different corners of the country, and I learned how to reuse and repurpose things that were beneficial to the environment. I applied the same logic to match the State’s vision for a Green Telangana and for projects like Haritha Haram," she says. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hari Chandana Dasari Mask making Narayanpet district
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp