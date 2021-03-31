Kerala polls: Transwoman contestant Anannyah hopes to send message of equality

Vishnuprasad K P By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Besides the battle between IUML stalwart PK Kunhalikutty and CPM leader P Jiji, there is another factor drawing the state’s attention to the Vengara constituency this assembly election. Transwoman Anannyah Kumari Alex is contesting to send out a message of equal rights to society.



The 28-year-old Democratic Social Justice Party (DSJP) candidate said her fight is also against people reluctant to accept transgender persons and their rights. She had to leave her parents in 2011 as no one in her family except her father accepted her gender, she pointed out. Later, she went to Bengaluru where too she had to face several difficulties.

“In Class IX, I was sexually exploited by a caretaker with a boarding institution. I had to quit studies while in higher secondary school after I was treated badly by classmates and teachers. I then left for Bengaluru where I even had to beg for food and money,” she said.

Having returned to Kerala in 2015, Anannyah has been determined to live a respectful life. She earned a job as a radio jockey with a reputed FM radio station in Kochi. Then she became a makeup artist and an anchor. She has hosted many events including the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala held in Ernakulam and Thalassery this year. “I also worked as a news reader with a reputed channel,” she said. She joined DSJP to prove to the world that a transwoman can also be a powerful leader.

Anannyah wants to work for gender equality and protect the rights of transgender persons. “A misconception about gender equality is that it defines only the equality of men and women. Society is not bothered about equal rights of transgenders,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if I win or lose. I am also not afraid of strong opponents from other parties.

I want to send out the message that I will work to ensure punishment to those who attack and sexually exploit transgenders and deny equal rights to them. Punishment should also be ensured to those who expel transgender relatives from families,” she said.Renju Renjimar, a transgender makeup artist, helped Anannyah earn jobs as makeup artist and anchor. She also led protests against attacks, especially from the police, on transgender persons in the state.