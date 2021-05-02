STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Math teacher from Tamil Nadu's Perambalur donates Rs 50,000 for students' mobile phones

The maths teacher handed over a demand draft worth Rs 50000 as 'COVID-19 fund' to the district collector to help people who have been affected by the second wave.

Published: 02nd May 2021 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Maths teacher K Bairavi (L) and Perambalur collector P Sri Venkata Priya

Maths teacher K Bairavi (L) and Perambalur collector P Sri Venkata Priya. (Photo| EPS)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR:  K Bairavi is known for her philanthropy. During last year's lockdown, the government school teacher from Elambalur, a village just off Perambalur, purchased and distributed 16 smartphones to her students so that they didn't miss online classes.

It set her back Rs 1 lakh but it helped her students. This year, the maths teacher handed over a demand draft worth Rs 50000 as 'COVID-19 fund' to the district collector to help people who have been affected by the second wave.

On Thursday, Bairavi presented Rs 50,000 to Perambalur collector P Sri Venkata Priya. She said she had taken up the initiative to help people after her children came up with the idea.

"I offered the mobile phones to the students as their education was getting affected last year. I have been recharging their sim cards even up to this month. I communicate daily with students through smartphones regarding their studies," she said.

"I was very happy when this district became a coronavirus- free district. But this happiness did not last. This made me very sad. Then my children told me we should help this year as well. But I did not know how to help COVID-19 patients. So I took a demand draft for Rs 50,000 in the name of the collector and gave it to her," he added.

The generosity of this teacher could many inspire many more to step up and help in the time of crisis.

