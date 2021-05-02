Vellore vet steps in to help humans amid oxygen shortage

R Siva Kumar By

VELLORE: Amid horrific stories of patients dying due to oxygen shortage in various parts of the country, a veterinary surgeon in Vellore has been reaching out to needy patients by providing them oxygen concentrators free of cost.

Dr R Ravishankar, employed with the Poly Clinic run by Animal Husbandry Department (AH D) as a veterinary assistant surgeon (VAS), has been providing free oxygen support for Covid patients in home quarantine.

“I purchased the devices recently. They are being given to provide oxygen support to home-quarantined positive patients whose oxygen saturation levels drop below 83,” he said. “The saturation level improves in five to seven days, then we remove the equipment and take it to some other patient.” The idea of purchasing oxygen concentrators struck him after seeing visuals and reading messages of Covid-affected patients struggling to get access to the live-saving facility.

“It’s heart wrenching to see people struggling to get oxygen support in hospitals. In our State too, the infection is spreading fast. So I thought of purchasing oxygen concentrators and reaching out to needy patients,” Ravishankar stated.