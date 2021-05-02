STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Vellore vet steps in to help humans amid oxygen shortage

“It’s heart wrenching to see people struggling to get oxygen support in hospitals. In our State too, the infection is spreading fast.

Published: 02nd May 2021 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By R Siva Kumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: Amid horrific stories of patients dying due to oxygen shortage in various parts of the country, a veterinary surgeon in Vellore has been reaching out to needy patients by providing them oxygen concentrators free of cost.

Dr R Ravishankar, employed with the Poly Clinic run by Animal Husbandry Department (AH D) as a veterinary assistant surgeon (VAS), has been providing free oxygen support for Covid patients in home quarantine.

“I purchased the devices recently. They are being given to provide oxygen support to home-quarantined positive patients whose oxygen saturation levels drop below 83,” he said. “The saturation level improves in five to seven days, then we remove the equipment and take it to some other patient.” The idea of purchasing oxygen concentrators struck him after seeing visuals and reading messages of Covid-affected patients struggling to get access to the live-saving facility.

“It’s heart wrenching to see people struggling to get oxygen support in hospitals. In our State too, the infection is spreading fast. So I thought of purchasing oxygen concentrators and reaching out to needy patients,” Ravishankar stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
veterinary Vellore oxygen shortage COVID 19
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp