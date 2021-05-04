Messiah in PPE: Delivering medicines, ration in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: With Covid-19 cases being reported from several localities of West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand, Good Samaritans are stepping up to help patients who are in home isolation.

One such Covid hero is Santosh Kumar Panda, 38, who has been supplying ration and medicines to positive patients at their doorsteps on a bike, without taking any extra charges.

Every day, the resident of Kiriburu receives more than 10 calls ever since he started delivering ration and medicines for Covid patients weeks ago. He delivers the items to at least 5-6 houses every day.

But before stepping out of his house, Panda says he takes all precautions by wearing wear a PPE kit.

“Since it is a highly contagious disease, I make sure that my body is fully protected before delivering the items, while my wife washes and sanitises them every day,” Panda says.

According to Panda, he takes orders on WhatsApp and receives payment in digital mode. Panda says, of late, some people have also come forward to extend their support in providing free medicines and ration to the poor and needy.