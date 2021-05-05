Auto-ambulances with oxygen support launched in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Coronavirus patients with mild symptoms requiring oxygen support can now contact auto-ambulances for reaching a hospital as 10 such modified three-wheelers were launched in Delhi.

Launched by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in association with TYCIA Foundation on Tuesday, these autorickshaw-turned-ambulances are equipped with an oxygen cylidner and a sanitiser, a statement said.

Their drivers wear PPE kits.

These auto-ambulances have been started with an objective to ensure that patients with mild symptoms and having oxygen levels between 85 to 90 can reach nearby hospitals in time, a statement said.

The auto-ambulance services can be booked through two numbers -- 9818430043 and 011-41236614.

There are plans to bring 20 more such auto-ambulances on the national capitals' roads.

The city has so far recorded 12,53,902 coronavirus cases, of which over 11.43 lakh have recovered.

The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 18,063, according to Delhi government data.

The number of active cases stands at 91,859.

