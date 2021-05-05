STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Food on wheels service to help those in home isolation

Gowtham Bharathi and Gayathri, studying Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, in MIT, Anna University, deliver food to around 20 people.

Published: 05th May 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

College students are providing food to those in isolation.

College students are providing food to those in isolation.

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

ERODE:  The steady rise in Covid-19 cases in the district means that the number of people in home quarantine has also increased in recent days. Several people, down with infection and unavailable to ma­nage expenses without having access to work, have been struggling get good food. To help them tide over the crisis, two college students have come up with the idea of preparing food and giving it to them.

Gowtham Bharathi and Gayathri, studying Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, in Madras Institute of Technology, Anna University, deliver food to around 20 people. Their friends help them out with logistics and there are plans afoot to expand their initiative. 

“After colleges were closed due to Covid-19 in March 2020, I have been staying in Erode. I was preparing for the civil services examination using the time. This year, when the second wave of Covid-19 hit, I was talking to my classmate Gayathri and we realised this year was going to be difficult than the last. We wanted to do something to help the people and contacted the government hospital to see if they needed any help. They said they would call us if they needed volunteers.

In the meantime, we wanted to do our bit in this crisis and realised that there are many people in home isolation. That is when the idea of delivering home-cooked food to them came to us,” said Gowtham.
“Currently, there are around 10 people in our team. We have divided ourselves into two teams for cooking and transportation. Most of them are our school mates and friends. We also got some volunteers through posts on Instagram. Based on the requests received daily, we ask each of them to prepare food for two to three people in their homes and deliver it,” said Gayathri. 

The volunteers also check if there are others who need food in the locality.We provide idlies for breakfast and dinner and variety rice for lunch. “We are delivering food to Karungalpalayam, Surampatti Valasu, Moolampalayam and Rangampalayam so far,” the duo added. They are also planning to expand this programme to other districts with the help of their classmates. “Our college has students from various districts. At present, they are providing monetary help if needed. Currently, one of our seniors has started to deliver food in Thiruchendur,” said Gowtham.

How to reach
If you know anyone in Erode city who are home quarantined or unemployed due to the pandemic and in need of food, please contact Gowtham Bharathi - 9566808548. You are also welcome to join their team as a volunteer to cook and deliver food to the needy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Food on wheels Erode Coronavirus Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp