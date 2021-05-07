STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Anonymous elderly woman in Kerala donates food to police personnel on Covid duty

The 89-year-old who was spotted by our photographer Vincent Pulickal happily giving away food packets had refused to share her personal details.

Published: 07th May 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

The 89-year-old has been engaged in charity work in several ways and respects everyone who does selfless service. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS) 

The 89-year-old has been engaged in charity work in several ways and respects everyone who does selfless service. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS) 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An elderly woman who lives alone in a residential colony on the city’s east border was the Good Samaritan who has been distributing food packets to police personnel on Covid-19 duty at LMS Junction here. After TNIE carried a picture of her gifting food packets to police officers on the front page of the newspaper on Thursday, several readers wanted to know more about her.

The 89-year-old who was spotted by our photographer Vincent Pulickal happily giving away food packets had refused to share her personal details. “Why? Do you wish to marry me?” was her instant reply when asked about her name and other details. She is firm on remaining unidentified and TNIE respects that.

“She is like that only — a grandma for all of us. She radiates love and positivity. It is not the first time that we see valyammachi venturing out to help needy people,” said one of her neighbours. 

The woman, who is from Pathanamthitta and has been settled here for several decades, is doing charity in several ways. Her daughter and son-in-law are senior faculty members in a reputed college in Tamil Nadu. “She has a large heart and she respects all who do selfless service. She used to identify the needy and the deserving while going around the city and they would be rewarded instantly with gifts,” he said.

Social media users hail woman’s gesture
A civil police officer, who was on duty at LMS, told TNIE that the woman had passed them in the car earlier that day. “We didn’t stop her for a check as she looked very old and she was alone in the car. After sometime, the car returned and stopped by us. She opened the door and handed over food packets to the woman officer who had gone near. We were a bit hesitant. Then she said the food was corona-free and that broke the ice,” the officer said.

On Thursday, social media celebrated the picture. Users were all appreciative of her gesture and her stand against publicity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elderly woman Kerala Covid duty police personnel food packets COVID 19
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp