Anonymous elderly woman in Kerala donates food to police personnel on Covid duty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An elderly woman who lives alone in a residential colony on the city’s east border was the Good Samaritan who has been distributing food packets to police personnel on Covid-19 duty at LMS Junction here. After TNIE carried a picture of her gifting food packets to police officers on the front page of the newspaper on Thursday, several readers wanted to know more about her.

The 89-year-old who was spotted by our photographer Vincent Pulickal happily giving away food packets had refused to share her personal details. “Why? Do you wish to marry me?” was her instant reply when asked about her name and other details. She is firm on remaining unidentified and TNIE respects that.

“She is like that only — a grandma for all of us. She radiates love and positivity. It is not the first time that we see valyammachi venturing out to help needy people,” said one of her neighbours.

The woman, who is from Pathanamthitta and has been settled here for several decades, is doing charity in several ways. Her daughter and son-in-law are senior faculty members in a reputed college in Tamil Nadu. “She has a large heart and she respects all who do selfless service. She used to identify the needy and the deserving while going around the city and they would be rewarded instantly with gifts,” he said.

Social media users hail woman’s gesture

A civil police officer, who was on duty at LMS, told TNIE that the woman had passed them in the car earlier that day. “We didn’t stop her for a check as she looked very old and she was alone in the car. After sometime, the car returned and stopped by us. She opened the door and handed over food packets to the woman officer who had gone near. We were a bit hesitant. Then she said the food was corona-free and that broke the ice,” the officer said.

On Thursday, social media celebrated the picture. Users were all appreciative of her gesture and her stand against publicity.