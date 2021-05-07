Dancing doctors in Kannur hit social media with a strong message against the virus

MA Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: Frontline warriors they are. They love dancing too. When the battle against Covid-19 started some 15 months ago, they immersed themselves in their work. It has been a long fight so far. And without rest too, they say. Even as they were waging the battle, the rhythmic urge was still burning inside. That's why, when the opportunity came, the six lady doctors of various government hospitals here got together and put on their anklets, coming up with a compelling video to create public awareness about the pandemic.

The video has already caught the imagination of people as it aesthetically educates the public on the need to remain on high vigil against the virus. The six -- Mridula Shankar, Hridya Ganesh, Rakhi Ajith, Bhavana Ramesh, Anju M S and Jumjumi Rajesh -- dance to the accompaniment of the lines sung by A S Prashanth Krishnan of Chirackal, who has also scored the music. The lines were penned by Suresh Babu Sreestha, a health inspector.

"We have been working continually for the last 15 months without proper rest. We know, being the frontline warriors, we should not be complaining. The responsibility is too demanding and the pressure is quite taxing. That's when, the district medical office decided to come up with something novel to catch the attention of the public regarding the Covid-19 threat," said Mridula Shankar, paediatrician at the district hospital here.

After discussion, it was decided that a dance video with an awareness message will be ideal. The members of Jwala, the female wing of KGMOA, was entrusted with the task of coming up with a programme and Suresh Babu Sreestha penned a song which starts with 'Alayadikkunna Mahamari'.

"It was really tough for us since we had to take care of our work. But, we took it as a challenge and started practising in the duty room after finishing the day's work. Again, it was tough for all the six of us to come together, but we managed to practise somehow. Even as it was challenging, it was all the more fulfilling since we were able to rediscover happiness after so many months," said Mridula.

The four-minute long video jointly produced by the National Health Mission and health department was posted on Facebook on Monday and it soon became viral. "It was an aesthetic attempt to make people aware of the grave situation we are in. Even the vaccinated should strictly follow the Covid protocol," added Mridula.