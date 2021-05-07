STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Dancing doctors in Kannur hit social media with a strong message against the virus

The video has already caught the imagination of people as it aesthetically educates the public on the need to remain on high vigil against the virus.

Published: 07th May 2021 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Mridula Shankar, Dr Bhavana Ramesh, Dr Hridya Ganesh , Dr Rakhi Ajith Dr Jumjumi Rajesh, Dr Anju M S-The dancing doctors from six government hospitals in Kannur (Photo | Express)

By MA Rajeev Kumar
Express News Service

KANNUR: Frontline warriors they are. They love dancing too. When the battle against Covid-19 started some 15 months ago, they immersed themselves in their work. It has been a long fight so far. And without rest too, they say. Even as they were waging the battle, the rhythmic urge was still burning inside. That's why, when the opportunity came, the six lady doctors of various government hospitals here got together and put on their anklets, coming up with a compelling video to create public awareness about the pandemic.

The video has already caught the imagination of people as it aesthetically educates the public on the need to remain on high vigil against the virus. The six -- Mridula Shankar, Hridya Ganesh, Rakhi Ajith, Bhavana Ramesh, Anju M S and Jumjumi Rajesh -- dance to the accompaniment of the lines sung by A S Prashanth Krishnan of Chirackal, who has also scored the music. The lines were penned by Suresh Babu Sreestha, a health inspector.

"We have been working continually for the last 15 months without proper rest. We know, being the frontline warriors, we should not be complaining. The responsibility is too demanding and the pressure is quite taxing. That's when, the district medical office decided to come up with something novel to catch the attention of the public regarding the Covid-19 threat," said Mridula Shankar, paediatrician at the district hospital here.

After discussion, it was decided that a dance video with an awareness message will be ideal. The members of Jwala, the female wing of KGMOA, was entrusted with the task of coming up with a programme and Suresh Babu Sreestha penned a song which starts with 'Alayadikkunna Mahamari'.

"It was really tough for us since we had to take care of our work. But, we took it as a challenge and started practising in the duty room after finishing the day's work. Again, it was tough for all the six of us to come together, but we managed to practise somehow. Even as it was challenging, it was all the more fulfilling since we were able to rediscover happiness after so many months," said Mridula.

The four-minute long video jointly produced by the National Health Mission and health department was posted on Facebook on Monday and it soon became viral. "It was an aesthetic attempt to make people aware of the grave situation we are in. Even the vaccinated should strictly follow the Covid protocol," added Mridula.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannur Kannur COVID cases Kerala COVID cases Kannur doctors dance covid awareness drive Fighting COVID-19
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp