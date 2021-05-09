STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Madhya Pradesh's ‘Moonwalk’ cop turns messiah for COVID patients, kin

A policemen in Indore, known for his Michael Jackson-like moves while managing traffic, is now on a
mission to deliver free & nutritious food to relatives of Covid patients in hospitals and at home

Published: 09th May 2021 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh's ‘Moonwalk’ cop Ranjeet Singh and his collegues cook food at the traffic police station

Madhya Pradesh's ‘Moonwalk’ cop Ranjeet Singh and his collegues cook food at the traffic police station. (Photo | EPS)

MADHYA PRADESH: His moonwalk dance moves while on duty at Indore’s busy High Court crossing for many years, have seen Madhya Pradesh Traffic Police head constable Ranjeet Singh win the hearts of not only the Indoreans, but also people across the globe.

The 42-year-old ‘Singham’ of Indore police now has a new job at hand. Along with a team of sixseven other traffic cops of Madhya Pradesh’s most populated city, Ranjeet is now on a mission to deliver free and nutritious food to the relatives of Covid patients in hospitals of the city, as well as serve food at the doorstep of the homeisolated, who have been abandoned by relatives and neighbours.

Leading the group of bluewhite uniformed Indore traffic policemen, Ranjeet along with his constable colleagues Bal Mukund, Ravi, Rajesh, Gajendra, Tara Chand and traffic police crane driver Munna Ansari has been rendering daily food to 250 family members and relatives of Covid patients admitted in six hospitals of Indore.

The team is speeding mobikes before and after their duty hours to deliver lunch and dinner packets at the doorstep of 45-plus home-isolated patients, who aren’t getting any support either from relatives or neighbours.

“It all started 24 days back, during the auspicious Basantiya Navratra, when I was headed to my traffic police station for duty. A female relative of a Covid patient admitted at the MTH hospital adjoining our police station stopped me and told that she was hungry. I first gave her money, but she showed me that she had enough money, but couldn’t buy food due to lockdown,” recalls Ranjeet.

“I gave her my tiffin, on seeing which around 15 attendants of other Covid patients hurried towards me and sought food. I was helpless, but then I rang my colleagues and arranged food for them. This marked the beginning of our free food service to patients’ attendants waiting outside hospitals,” says Ranjeet.

One of his colleagues, head constable Bal Mukund Swami, says every day before and after their eight-hour traffic duty shift, they are at the traffic police station cooking nutritious food for the patients’ relatives and the home-isolated. “We currently offer lunch and dinner food packets to the home-isolated across Indore and food packets to patients’ kin at DNS, MTH, MY, Laal and Government Super Specialty Hospitals.”

While Ranjeet has pooled Rs 35,500 from his salary to fund this mission, two senior traffic police officers ASP (Traffic) Ranjeet Singh Devke and Inspector Dilip Singh Parihar have contributed Rs 5,000 to this mission which is commonly addressed by traffic cops as ‘Helping Hand.’

Not only the traffic police personnel, but others in Indore, including private school teacher Anuj and businessman Sunny Ajmera, have been funding food-grain and packing material for the kitchen being run by Ranjeet at the traffic police station. Ranjeet, who has 1.40 lakh followers on Facebook and 40,000 followers on Instagram, is overwhelmed with requests from his fans who are eager to help him and his team.

“I’ve clearly told my social media followers and friends in Indore that this battle is not going to end with the current wave of in Indore. Our efforts will continue even after the lockdown is lifted,” says Ranjeet. “We’ll continue to support families affected by personal loss and income. I’ve appealed to them to support our cause monetarily after the lockdown,” he adds.

While Indoreans clicking selfies with Ranjeet on Indore’s roads isn’t new, his latest avtar has rendered him and his team the status of ‘Annadata.’

“There was no one to render food to us, but for the last one week, the traffic police cops with the lunch-dinner packets at our doorstep have turned as Annadata for us,” said an elderly couple from Bengali Square. The couple is in home isolation with their son.

“I lost my aunt to Covid in Varanasi recently and Friday marked her Trayodashah (13th day of post-cremation rituals). We prepared special food to mark that ceremony and it was served among others, to a mentally ill destitute woman, who like kissed my forehead as blessings. The mere ‘khush raho’ (be happy) by those being served food are enough to keep this mission going even after lockdown,” says Ranjeet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MP traffic cop moonwalk cop food for covid patients Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp