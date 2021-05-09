STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

This Kerala-based visually-challenged activist vows to empower disabled

Running a foundation to serve differently-abled, Tiffany Brar is striving to keep their spirits high, reports Cynthia Chandran

Published: 09th May 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Tiffany Brar receives the ‘best role model award’ from President Ram Nath Kovind at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi in 2017 | Express

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tiffany Brar has just completed her quarantine after recovering from Covid. But her heart goes out to those differently-abled people who may not have the facilities required for room quarantine in these difficult times. For the Thiruvananthapuram-based visually-challenged disability rights activist knows exactly how difficult it is to get things done.

“We need to touch things frequently to access our environment. Social distancing is not easy for us as we require additional support. I went to New Delhi last month to attend a few programmes there. By the time I returned home, I tested Covid positive. Just because I have a house and a room of my own, my Vineetha Akka (her caretaker since childhood) and her children, I didn’t find it difficult to move on. But that’s not the case with many out there,” says Tiffany. 

When people now complain of being confined to their homes during the lockdown, the 30-year-old has been turning on her inner eye to train people from as far as Malappuram and Kozhikode for years. Since 2012, she has been running the Jyothirgamaya Foundation which trains visually-impaired people to become self-reliant.

Her foundation helps train people in personal grooming, interpersonal skills, cooking, spoken English, currency note identification, using gadgets, and playing chess, among other skill areas. So far, more than 200 visually impaired people have benefited from this modern day Helen Keller’s efforts. She had even launched a preparatory school/kindergarten for visually-challenged children, with her motto being “catch them young and teach them well”. What’s more, all that is provided free of cost, including hostel facilities.

But things are a bit different now, Tiffany says. “A majority of the disabled people including women have lost their livelihoods. The various mobile applications developed to combat Covid-19 should be made accessible for us too. We have difficulty in going to hospitals now, and volunteers are needed to help us. Even when we go to the bank, we need extra help as people are hesitant to touch us,” she says.

Tiffany is a bit disappointed that the disabled community or their caretakers are yet to be provided with spot registration for vaccines. “We hope the state government will come out with subsidised rates of Rs 250-300 for RT-PCR tests for the disabled as a special drive,” she says.

Tiffany interacts with the differently-abled every day online and over the phone, attempting to keep their spirits high and urging them to ensure that they keep away from risky situations. She is particularly concerned over chances of people finding them a  “nuisance”.

The only daughter of retired General TPS Brar and the late Leslie Brar, Tiffany grew up in the state capital after her father began serving as a Brigadier at the Pangode Military Camp in 1995. She is the winner of several prestigious awards including the Holman Prize 2020 from the Light House for the Blind, USA, and the national award of ‘best role model’ instituted by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in 2017.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
differently-abled people visually-challenged disability rights activist Tiffany Brar
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp